DMC Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DMC Group LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,465. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.