DMC Group LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,759,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,534. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

