DMC Group LLC Buys 153 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $703.34. 579,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,263. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.37. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.