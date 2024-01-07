DMC Group LLC Buys 57 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 70,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.53. 2,677,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

