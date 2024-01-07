DMC Group LLC Buys 609 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in State Street by 148.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 483,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.85.

State Street Trading Up 1.1 %

State Street stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

