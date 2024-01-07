DMC Group LLC Buys 887 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,011. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,170,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,028. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

