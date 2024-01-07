DMC Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after acquiring an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.