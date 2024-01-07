DMC Group LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $544.31. 758,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,184. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $546.21 and a 200 day moving average of $501.20.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
