DMC Group LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DMC Group LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,705,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,636. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

