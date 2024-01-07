DMC Group LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DMC Group LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 166,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 34.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

