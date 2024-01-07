DMC Group LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $75.70. 6,751,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Get Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.