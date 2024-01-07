DMC Group LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DMC Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 97,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 7,555,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,239. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.