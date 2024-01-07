DMC Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.99. 3,405,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.