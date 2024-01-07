DMC Group LLC Purchases 407 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DMC Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.38. 2,156,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

