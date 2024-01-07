DMC Group LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DMC Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. 2,166,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

