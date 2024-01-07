DMC Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

DMC Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

