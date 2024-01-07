DMC Group LLC Sells 938 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %
Schlumberger stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. 9,777,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
