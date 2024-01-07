DMC Group LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,207. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.62 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.95.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,129 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,873 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.