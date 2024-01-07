Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as high as C$6.65. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

Dorel Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.39. The company has a market cap of C$187.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.80.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

