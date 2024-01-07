Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $538.86

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.86 ($6.86) and traded as low as GBX 503.82 ($6.42). Dunedin Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.47), with a volume of 5,780 shares.

Dunedin Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 538.86. The company has a market cap of £27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Dunedin Enterprise Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dunedin Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,535.71%.

Dunedin Enterprise Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

