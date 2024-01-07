DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $78.75 Average PT from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

