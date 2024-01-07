DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDFree Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. 2,166,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,731. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.