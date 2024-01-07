Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$4.08. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 41,895 shares.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.31.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dynacor Group

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.