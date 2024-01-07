Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Trading Down 2.1 %

DYNT opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

