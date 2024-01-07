Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $267,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

ETN stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

