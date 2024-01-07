Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

