Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
