El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.68

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $8.87. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 370,762 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.