Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.35. 1,099,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,887. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

