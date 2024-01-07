Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $480.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

