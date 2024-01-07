Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.15.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $832.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ellington Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
