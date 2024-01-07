Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.34

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $15.22. Eltek shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 54,021 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Eltek Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $87.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of -1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts forecast that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eltek during the second quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

