Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.06

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and traded as high as $38.21. Emera shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 34,063 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

