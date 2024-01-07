Employers (NYSE:EIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.71

Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.71 and traded as high as $39.86. Employers shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 130,388 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Employers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EIG

Employers Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.