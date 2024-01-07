Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 184.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 563,526 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 101.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 137,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

