Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
NYSE ENIC opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
