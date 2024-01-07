Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENOV

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $1,898,000. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 339,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.