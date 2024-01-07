Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.