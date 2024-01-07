EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

EOG opened at $120.38 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

