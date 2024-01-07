EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 1.3 %

EQT stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

