Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 7th (ABIO, ACOR, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, ALOT, AMPE, AMS, ATHX)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, January 7th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

