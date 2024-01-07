Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,533,924 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.06 million, a P/E ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.56.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

