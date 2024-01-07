Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $147,000.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.
Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $73.20 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
