Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $147,000.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $73.20 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

