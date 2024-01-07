Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $64,606.50 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

