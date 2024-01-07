Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 316,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 404,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,978,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.