Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $146.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

