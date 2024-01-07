Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 39,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

