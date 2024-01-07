Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.38.
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
