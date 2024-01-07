Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 10,244 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.