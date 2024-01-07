Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 6,549 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 463,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,172,000 after buying an additional 48,962 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,277,000 after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.