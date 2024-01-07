Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 901 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,321,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $330,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

