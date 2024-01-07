Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 47.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,698,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,794,000 after purchasing an additional 191,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Fortive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 172,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Down 0.1 %

FTV opened at $71.44 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.